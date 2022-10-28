Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

