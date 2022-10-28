ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.85.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
