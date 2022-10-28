ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.85.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

