Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Outfront Media Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 144.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Outfront Media

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.