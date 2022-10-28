Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,285 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $62,043,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 187,784 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,571,000 after purchasing an additional 185,536 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $5,796,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

