PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $97.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 35.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 303.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

