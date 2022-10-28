Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 299,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,633,233 shares.The stock last traded at $8.49 and had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $866,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $24,206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

