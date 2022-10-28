Parallel Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.45.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.