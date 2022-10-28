Parallel Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.25 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

