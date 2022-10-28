Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

AKRO opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,094 shares of company stock worth $11,298,779 in the last ninety days. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

