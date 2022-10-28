Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

