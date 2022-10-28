Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Paychex by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

