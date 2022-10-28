PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day moving average is $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.