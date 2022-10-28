Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Acquires 50,000 Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £500 ($604.16).

Shares of LON:ARIX opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Friday. Arix Bioscience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.66. The firm has a market cap of £139.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 119.40.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

