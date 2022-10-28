Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,822 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 32,003 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

