Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Purchases 3,758 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHARGet Rating) insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £977.08 ($1,180.62).

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 26 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company has a market cap of £113.32 million and a PE ratio of 283.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.56.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

