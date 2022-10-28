Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 498,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pine Technology Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTOC. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $218,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTOC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

