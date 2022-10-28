Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,840 Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 20.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 58.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTCF. Cowen cut their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of TTCF opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

