Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.78. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

