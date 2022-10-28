Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 26,947 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 177.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

