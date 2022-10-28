Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after buying an additional 4,669,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after buying an additional 979,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

