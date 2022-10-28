Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $45,000 in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

