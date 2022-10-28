Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOUG. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Douglas Elliman news, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.99 per share, with a total value of 399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,876,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,476,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Kramer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 288,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,795 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 4.62 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of 3.83 and a one year high of 12.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.30.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

