Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 16,122 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ambev by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 322,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 670,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

