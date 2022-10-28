Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 608,886 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 183,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $103,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

