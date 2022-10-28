Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 201,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

QRTEA opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $905.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

