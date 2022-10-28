Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 51.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 335,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $64,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,313 shares of company stock valued at $786,965. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SUMO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

