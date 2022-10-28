Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

Pool Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $304.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.