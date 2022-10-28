PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 47.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

