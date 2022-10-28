PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.