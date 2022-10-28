ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Middleby by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after buying an additional 330,359 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Middleby by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $21,366,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 114,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $136.92 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

