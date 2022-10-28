ProShare Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

