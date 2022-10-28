ProShare Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

