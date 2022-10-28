ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.45.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

