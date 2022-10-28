ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

