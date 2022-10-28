ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

