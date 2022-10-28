ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,843 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $9,121,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $89.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

