ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 126.9% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $567,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 243,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 4.3 %

DORM stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

