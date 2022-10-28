ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE WD opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60.
Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Walker & Dunlop Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.
