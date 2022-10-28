ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WD opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.