ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

