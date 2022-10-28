ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Encompass Health Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $52.13 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

