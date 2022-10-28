ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,108 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $79.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

