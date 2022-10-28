ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

JBL stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,795. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

