ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 60.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 5.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,223,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,283 shares of company stock worth $21,976,184. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $226.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day moving average is $239.80.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

