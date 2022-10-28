ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8,060.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 284.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 150,868 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CWST opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

