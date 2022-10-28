ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,525 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

