ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BankUnited by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

