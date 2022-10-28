ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

