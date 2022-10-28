ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.55

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $21.50. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 4,231,845 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 743,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $26,995,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 45.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 988,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 943,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 330,478 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.