Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $55.49 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,337 shares of company stock worth $742,178. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

