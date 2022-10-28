Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Puma Price Performance
PMMAF opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. Puma has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $131.35.
About Puma
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma (PMMAF)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.