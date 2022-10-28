Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Puma Price Performance

PMMAF opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. Puma has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $131.35.

Get Puma alerts:

About Puma

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.